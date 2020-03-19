Boxing on TV schedule

Should Whyte dispatch Povetkin in style, or indeed at all, he will power his way into the top category of heavyweight and look to land a shot at Joshua, Tyson Fury or potentially even Deontay Wilder depending on how each of those fighters' next bouts turn out.

Check out all the latest details about Dillian Whyte v Alexander Povetkin.

When is Dillian Whyte v Alexander Povetkin?

Whyte v Povetkin will take place on Saturday 4th July 2020.

What time is Dillian Whyte v Alexander Povetkin?

The main event – Whyte v Povetkin – is expected to go ahead from 10:00pm UK time (5:00pm ET).

Where is Dillian Whyte v Alexander Povetkin?

The fight will take place up north at the Manchester Arena in Manchester, UK.

Dillian Whyte v Alexander Povetkin undercard

TBC

Watch Dillian Whyte v Alexander Povetkin in UK

Fans can tune in to watch Whyte's latest fight on Sky Sports Box Office.

The price is yet to be announced.

Watch Dillian Whyte v Alexander Povetkin in USA

US fans can watch the fight on DAZN.