When is Dillian Whyte v Alexander Povetkin? Fight date, undercard, watch on TV and live stream
Your complete guide to Dillian Whyte v Alexander Povetkin including fight date, undercard and how to watch live on TV and live streaming
Dillian Whyte is edging his way into contention for a world title fight ahead of his contest with Alexander Povetkin.
The Body Snatcher has toppled Joseph Parker, Dereck Chisora and Oscar Rivas since his last professional defeat in 2015 – to Anthony Joshua.
Should Whyte dispatch Povetkin in style, or indeed at all, he will power his way into the top category of heavyweight and look to land a shot at Joshua, Tyson Fury or potentially even Deontay Wilder depending on how each of those fighters' next bouts turn out.
Check out all the latest details about Dillian Whyte v Alexander Povetkin.
More like this
When is Dillian Whyte v Alexander Povetkin?
Whyte v Povetkin will take place on Saturday 4th July 2020.
What time is Dillian Whyte v Alexander Povetkin?
The main event – Whyte v Povetkin – is expected to go ahead from 10:00pm UK time (5:00pm ET).
Where is Dillian Whyte v Alexander Povetkin?
The fight will take place up north at the Manchester Arena in Manchester, UK.
Dillian Whyte v Alexander Povetkin undercard
TBC
Watch Dillian Whyte v Alexander Povetkin in UK
Fans can tune in to watch Whyte's latest fight on Sky Sports Box Office.
The price is yet to be announced.
Watch Dillian Whyte v Alexander Povetkin in USA
US fans can watch the fight on DAZN.