Those looking for more extreme sports at this Olympics may be swayed by BMX freestyle and racing events, while mountain biking offers another white-knuckle option for diehard fans and casual viewers alike.

RadioTimes.com brings you our guide to cycling at the Olympic Games in 2024.

When is BMX freestyle and racing at the Olympics 2024?

BMX freestyle and racing at the Olympics begins on Tuesday 30th July and runs until Friday 2nd August.

When is mountain biking at the Olympics 2024?

Mountain biking at the Olympics begins on Sunday 28th July and runs until Monday 29th July.

When is road cycling at the Olympics 2024?

Road cycling at the Olympics begins on Saturday 27th July and continues between Saturday 3rd August and Sunday 4th August.

When is track cycling at the Olympics 2024?

Track cycling at the Olympics begins on Monday 5th August and runs until Sunday 11th August.

Olympics 2024 cycling on TV

You can tune in to watch every single minute of every event live on discovery+ throughout the Olympic Games 2024 in the UK.

All of this summer's Olympic action will be broadcast across the discovery+ online streaming platform, totalling around 3,800 hours over the course of the Games, while the Eurosport channels will host wall-to-wall coverage each day.

Fans will be spoiled for choice with more than 55 live feeds constantly rolling to cover every single event.

BBC will boast 250 hours of live coverage throughout the Games. Check out what they will show on their limited live feeds each day with our downloadable Olympics TV Guide or our online Olympics on Today Guide.

