List of current WWE Champions – Universal Champion, WWE Champion, Women’s Champions and more

With WWE’s main shows airing twice a week and the company creating new special events all the time, its titles are constantly on the move.

Advertisement

There’s always an Elimination Chamber or a Money in the Bank cash in to swap gold to another waist or an injury leaving another vacant.

So, unless you’re thinking about the 24/7 Title which, more often than not, R-Truth holds, has just lost or is about to win for the 89th time, it’s good to check in sometimes.

RadioTimes.com rounds up all of the champions across Raw and Smackdown.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Thanks, you are now signed up to our sport on TV newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our sports on TV newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

WWE Champion (Raw)

Drew McIntyre

After seeing off challenges from the likes of Randy Orton and Goldberg, McIntyre stands strong atop Monday Night Raw. It’s going to take a once-in-a-lifetime effort to dethrone the Scottish hero.

Universal Champion (Smackdown)

Roman Reigns

Whether it’s using a collection of powerful moves, the interference of Jey Uso or the brilliant tactics of Paul Heyman, Roman Reigns is the Head of the Table on the blue brand. And he’s going nowhere.

Raw Women’s Champion

Asuka

She may have lost her tag team title at Royal Rumble but the Empress of Tomorrow is still leading the Raw Women’s division. Can anyone put a stop to her dominant reign?

Smackdown Women’s Champion

Sasha Banks

Ever since cutting ties with her best friend Bayley, Sasha Banks has been on a roll. She took the title from the Role Model in a brutal Hell in a Cell match last year and has kept it safe ever since.

United States Champion (Raw)

Bobby Lashley

The premier athlete of The Hurt Business, Bobby Lashley has never looked this good in WWE. He’s an absolute Goliath that can make anyone tap in his devastating Full Nelson submission.

Intercontinental Champion (Smackdown)

Big E

Big E’s trajectory has only been up since taking a hiatus from his New Day brothers on Monday Night Raw. This is his second IC title reign, having also won the title back in 2013!

Raw Tag Team Champions

The Hurt Business (Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander)

Yes, the Hurt Business is dripping in gold. To add to Bobby Lashley’s US Title, Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin have a firm grasp on the Raw Tag Team titles. That’s as long as they stay on the same page in the ring…

Smackdown Tag Team Champions

Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode

Two well-worn ring veterans, Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode teamed up and have gone straight to the top. The Dirty Dawgs love having gold around their waists, so won’t be letting these straps go without a fight.

Women’s Tag Team Champions

Nia Jax and Shayna Bazler

Defeating Charlotte Flair and Asuka at Royal Rumble is no mean feat, even with a helping hand or two. The ferocious champions are fixated with keeping their gold now they’ve got it back.

24/7 Champion

R-Truth

R-Truth has lost and won this title more times than we can count. He recently lost the strap to Peter Rosenberg at the Royal Rumble PPV, but won it back shortly after. Let’s see who takes it off him next…

Our how to watch WWE guide for SmackDown, Raw, NXT, PPVs includes a full schedule for the big events in 2021 so you can keep track of the action.

Check out our guide on how to watch BT Sport Box Office for all the big PPV events.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide.