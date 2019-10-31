Retired MMA star Cain Velasquez will also feature on the card against Brock Lesnar – who Velasquez defeated in a UFC 121 bout.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch WWE Crown Jewel on TV and online.

Where will Crown Jewel take place?

Crown Jewel will take place at the King Said University Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The outdoor stadium holds around 25,000 spectators and also hosted Crown Jewel in 2018.

What time does Crown Jewel start?

Crown Jewel takes place on Thursday 31st October 2019.

The event will start around 6:00pm UK time.

How can I watch WWE Crown Jewel in the UK?

WWE Crown Jewel will be available to stream live on WWE Network.

New customers can sign up for a one-month free trial which can be cancelled at any time.

Previous customers can subscribe to WWE Network for just £9.99 a month.

Fans will also be able to purchase Crown Jewel on Sky Sports Box Office for a one-off fee.

WWE Crown Jewel Card

Brock Lesnar (C) v Cain Velasquez (WWE Title)

Seth Rollins (C) v Bray Wyatt (Falls Count Anywhere For WWE Universal Title)

Tyson Fury v Braun Strowman

Team Hulk Hogan* v Team Ric Flair**

World Cup Tag-Team Turmoil Match

Mansoor v Cesaro

* Team Hulk Hogan = Roman Reigns, Rusev, Ricochet, Shorty G, Ali

** Team Ric Flair = Randy Orton, King Corbin, Bobby Lashley, Shinsuke Nakamura, TBA

Who won at Crown Jewel 2018?

Last year saw the return of two old partnerships as Triple H and Shawn Michaels took on The Undertaker and Kane. It was Michaels' first WWE match since 2010 and D-Generation X claimed victory when Triple H pinned Kane.

Meanwhile, both Raw and Smackdown hosted WWE World Cup quarter-final matches to start the day, with Kurt Angle beating Dolph Ziggler and Seth Rollins emerging victorious against Bobby Lashley.

Shane McMahon eventually won the WWE World Cup when pinning Ziggler.

AJ Styles successfully defended his WWE Championship against Samoa Joe, while Brock Lesnar won the vacant Universal Championship in a battle with Braun Strowman.