What time is the Ashes on TV?

The first Ashes test continues at at 12.00pm GMT – with live coverage on BT Sport 1 from 11.30pm.

Highlights from day 2 will air at 10pm on BT Sport 1.

Where can I watch it for free?

Sadly, no British channels are broadcasting the Ashes live for free this year. However, you can watch the highlights for free on the BT Sport website.

Where can I listen to the Ashes 2017?

Coverage is live on Radio 5 Live from 11.30pm.

When is the Ashes 2017 taking place?

First Test: 23rd - 27th November, Brisbane (12am GMT)

Second Test: 2nd - 6th December, Adelaide (4am GMT)

Third Test: 14th - 18th December, Perth (2.30am GMT)

Fourth Test: 25th - 30th December, Melbourne (11.30pm)

Fifth Test: 3rd - 8th January, Sydney (11.30pm)