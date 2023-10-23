What TV channel is South Africa v Bangladesh Cricket World Cup 2023 match on? UK time, TV coverage and live stream

One more win for South Africa will put them on the brink of securing qualification for the semi-finals, while one more defeat for Bangladesh will all but rule them out of contention for the last four.

South Africa take on Bangladesh in Mumbai, with the Proteas looking to build on their mammoth win over England.

After winning their opening fixture against Afghanistan, Bangladesh have had a run of tough fixtures against England, New Zealand and India, with their record of one win and three losses perhaps underselling how well they have in fact performed across the competition. The Tigers will be keeping their fingers crossed on the fitness of captain Shakib Al Hasan, who missed their fixture against India with a quad injury.

Meanwhile, South Africa’s volatile competition raged on with a jaw-dropping win against England. Piling on 399 with the bat, South Africa then bowled England out for less than 200 to secure a 229-run win – England’s heaviest ever defeat in ODI cricket.

What’s more, this result came off the back of a shock loss to the Netherlands. South Africa are a team set up to play in all-out-attack mode, 100 per cent of the time. They will either thrash opponents, or crumble in a heap. What’s for sure, though, is that when they’re playing, it’s worth finding a TV to turn on.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch South Africa v Bangladesh on TV and online, as well as our pick for key player to watch.

When is South Africa v Bangladesh?

South Africa v Bangladesh will take place on Tuesday 24th October 2023.

South Africa v Bangladesh UK time

South Africa v Bangladesh will start at 9:30am.

What TV channel is South Africa v Bangladesh on?

You can watch the match live on Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event from 9am.

You can add the Sky Sports Cricket channel for just £18 per month or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream South Africa v Bangladesh online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the match via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to South Africa v Bangladesh on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, which is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages.

You can also listen to Radio 5 Sports Extra via the BBC Sounds app, or online via the BBC Sport website and app.

South Africa v Bangladesh key player to watch

Marco Jansen (South Africa)

The common critique of South Africa is that their line-up consists of six batters and five bowlers. High risk, high reward, with not much room for error if the top six fail. Jansen, a bowling all-rounder who is batting at No.7, showed off his skills with the bat against England scoring a superb 75 not out off just 42 balls. If he is able to continue such form with the bat, an already strong South African side looks even more intimidating.

