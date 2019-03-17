However, Peshawar triumphed in the Eliminator round, meaning they have a chance at revenge in the grand final.

Defending champions Islamabad United experienced a tough regular season and were dumped out of the tournament by Peshawar.

Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans were eliminated from the tournament before the knockout rounds.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up how to watch the Pakistan Super League final on TV and online.

How to watch Pakistan Super League on TV and live stream

Fans in the UK can tune into the action on Hum Masala.

The match will be broadcast live on the service which can be found on Sky channel 720.

You can also soak up the action via the bet365 website or app if you have funds deposited into your account.

In Pakistan, coverage is available on PTV Sports and Geo Super.

Pakistan Super League fixtures (UK time)

Pakistan Super League final

Final – 17th March

Quetta Gladiators v Peshawar Zalmi (2:00pm)