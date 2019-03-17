PSL Final on TV: How to watch Pakistan Super League 2019 – Quetta Gladiators v Peshawar Zalmi
Pakistan Super League action is heating up with the final set to get underway – how can you soak up the drama?
Pakistan Super League fixtures are drawing to a close with just the grand final to go in the 2019 tournament.
Peshawar Zalmi leaped over Quetta Gladiators on the final day but were defeated in the Qualifier match by the second-placed side.
However, Peshawar triumphed in the Eliminator round, meaning they have a chance at revenge in the grand final.
Defending champions Islamabad United experienced a tough regular season and were dumped out of the tournament by Peshawar.
Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans were eliminated from the tournament before the knockout rounds.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up how to watch the Pakistan Super League final on TV and online.
How to watch Pakistan Super League on TV and live stream
Fans in the UK can tune into the action on Hum Masala.
The match will be broadcast live on the service which can be found on Sky channel 720.
You can also soak up the action via the bet365 website or app if you have funds deposited into your account.
In Pakistan, coverage is available on PTV Sports and Geo Super.
Pakistan Super League fixtures (UK time)
Pakistan Super League final
Final – 17th March
Quetta Gladiators v Peshawar Zalmi (2:00pm)