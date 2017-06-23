"In all honesty, at the age of almost 78, although I am still rather keener than mustard, I find it harder work than I once did. The one thing I don't want to do more than anything, is for my incompetence to let TMS down."

But fans still have a chance to hear Blofeld's inimitable commentary stylings in three more Tests before the summer ends – the first two against South Africa next month, and then the final Test against the West Indies at Lord's.

Blowfeld, who has worked on Test Match Special since 1974, with only a three-year break during its move to Sky in 1991, all but named the man he would like to pass on the mantle to, sharing his respect for TMS co-host Jonathan Agnew.

"I leave, supremely confident that TMS is in the safest of hands, led by the ageless Aggers," said Blofeld. "In the end, I think he will come to be seen as the best of the lot."

Blofeld also made reference to his legendary skill for wringing entertainment out of mundane minutiae during a slow match. "Listeners will now be relieved to know that their chances of being told the right name of the fielders at third man and fine leg have greatly increased," he said.

"I hope some will be sad that they will now hear less about the lifestyles of pigeons, seagulls, and helicopters although I fear the general feeling will be one of huge relief.

"Now, I shall be able to come to the cricket without worrying about who is lurking down at third man. I shall also be able to have a drink without feeling I am being politically incorrect. And hallelujah to that!"

Watch Blowers' farewell in his own words below.