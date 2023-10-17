Led by the in-form Rohit Sharma, their progress to the semi-finals already looks inevitable.

Shubman Gill is back from illness, Jasprit Bumrah is in full flow, Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja are spinning a dream - and that’s before we even get to a middle-order containing Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, followed up an opening round victory against Afghanistan with heavy defeats against England and New Zealand which, for all intents and purposes, sums up where they stand in this World Cup - better than some, but still a way off the top teams.

Anything other than a comfortable India win will be a huge surprise.

When is India v Bangladesh?

India v Bangladesh will take place on Thursday 19th October 2023.

Check out our Cricket World Cup on TV guide for the latest times and information.

India v Bangladesh UK time

India v Bangladesh will start at 9:30am.

What TV channel is India v Bangladesh on?

You can watch the match live on Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event from 9am.

You can add the Sky Sports Cricket channel for just £18 per month or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream India v Bangladesh online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the match via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to India v Bangladesh on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, which is available on DAB radio, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages.

You can also listen to Radio 5 Sports Extra via the BBC Sounds app, or online via the BBC Sport website and app.

India v Bangladesh key player to watch

Shakib Al-Hasan (Bangladesh)

Sometimes the obvious choice for key player is also the correct one. Bangladesh need a miracle, and Shakib Al-Hasan is Bangladesh’s best player by a distance.

He is their best bowler and their best batter, and he will need the performance of a lifetime if Bangladesh have any chance of claiming a win over India.

