Anything other than a win for the home team will be a massive surprise, but the Aussies have been proving the world wrong ever since they started their campaign with consecutive losses, winning their last eight matches in a row.

Both teams have fully fit squads to pick from, with neither side likely to make any changes from the XIs that won their respective semi-finals.

Australia did make one major change to their team for their semi against South Africa, after they sacrificed all-rounder Marcus Stoinis to accommodate both Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne in their batting line-up.

India, meanwhile, have been largely unchanged since Hardik Pandya’s mid-tournament injury, with Mohammed Shami being a revelation after coming into the team, taking 23 wickets at an average of nine.

The hosts have been a joy to watch, and victory in the final will make them just the third team in history to win a World Cup having gone unbeaten throughout. The other two teams to manage the feat? Australia in 2003. And Australia in 2007.

When is India v Australia?

India v Australia will take place on Sunday 19th November 2023.

India v Australia UK time

India v Australia will start at 8:30am.

What TV channel is India v Australia on?

You can watch the match live on Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event from 7:30am or via free-to-air TV on Channel 5 from 7:30am.

The move is great news for sports fans who can now tune in for the big game without paying a penny!

Alternatively, you can add the Sky Sports Cricket channel for just £18 per month or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream India v Australia online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the match via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to India v Australia on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, which is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages.

You can also listen to Radio 5 Sports Extra via the BBC Sounds app, or online via the BBC Sport website and app.

India v Australia key player to watch

Rohit Sharma (India)

Who else could it be than the Indian captain? He’s got India off to lightning starts throughout the competition, and whilst Virat Kohli has been in emperor-esque form during the competition, he scores slightly slower than his teammates.

If Australia can dismiss Sharma cheaply and get Kohli to the crease early, they have a chance of getting a foothold in the match, however slight.

