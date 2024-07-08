Captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum return to action, though legendary bowler Jimmy Anderson will claim the spotlight for the final time as his 22-year England career draws to a close after the first Test.

Fans will be delighted to see the return of international Test cricket to the airwaves – whether they're in the ground, or anywhere else.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about how to listen to England v West Indies on the radio.

More like this

When is the England v West Indies Test series?

The England v West Indies Test series will get underway on Wednesday 10th July 2024 and runs until Tuesday 30th July 2024 at the latest.

1st Test at Lord's: 11am, Wednesday 10th July

11am, Wednesday 10th July 2nd Test at Trent Bridge: 11am, Thursday 18th July

11am, Thursday 18th July 3rd Test at Edgbaston: 11am, Friday 26th July

Listen to England v West Indies on the radio

Test Match Special returns to bring full ball-by-ball commentary of the England v West Indies series this summer.

BBC will broadcast every moment live on radio throughout the Test series across BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra and BBC Sounds.

BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra is only available on digital radio via DAB: 12B or you can tune into the station via most TV packages.

You can also listen to BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra via BBC Sounds online and through the app.

This is the easiest way to tune in to listen, with coverage available on a host of devices from laptops and computers to portable devices such as smartphones and tablets.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.