Of course, England will have to do it without Jimmy Anderson, following his retirement from the international scene earlier this summer.

Gus Atkinson, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes and spinner Shoaib Bashir each stepped up to the plate in Anderson's wake against the West Indies and each will be determined to continue their form into the autumn.

Joe Root, Harry Brook and Ollie Pope dazzled with the bat and may be forced to dial up their game in the absence of opener Zak Crawley, who misses the Sri Lanka series with a broken finger.

RadioTimes.com brings you the TV schedule and all the details you need to know about England v Sri Lanka.

When is the England v Sri Lanka Test series?

The England v Sri Lanka Test series gets under way on Wednesday 21st August 2024 and runs until Tuesday 10th September 2024 at the latest.

You can check out the full schedule below.

How to watch England v Sri Lanka on TV

You can watch the England v Sri Lanka Test series live on Sky Sports Cricket.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Live stream England v Sri Lanka online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the series via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the action via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

England v Sri Lanka schedule

The England v Sri Lanka schedule is as follows:

All UK times and dates.

1st Test at Old Trafford: 11am, Wednesday 21st August

11am, Wednesday 21st August 2nd Test at Lord's: 11am, Thursday 29th August

11am, Thursday 29th August 3rd Test at The Oval: 11am, Friday 6th September

