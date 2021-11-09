When is England vs New Zealand cricket T20 World Cup 2021? Watch live on TV, UK time
Check out our guide about how to watch England vs New Zealand in the T20 World Cup including TV details and UK time.
Published:
England head into the T20 World Cup semi-finals with plenty of confidence, despite a grounding defeat against South Africa at the weekend.
Eoin Morgan’s men face New Zealand in a tantalising clash between two white-ball sides with plenty of history between them.
Many of the players from both sides were on the field as England secured a stunning ODI Cricket World Cup victory in 2019, and now the New Zealanders will be determined to exact revenge in the shorter form of the game.
England were set a huge 189 target to chase down on Saturday but despite solid innings’ throughout the order, they fell 10 runs short of a big result.
They still triumphed in four of their five Group 1 matches, a record matched by New Zealand in Group 2, whose only defeat came against all-conquering Pakistan.
RadioTimes.com brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch England vs New Zealand at the T20 World Cup including TV channel information, date and time.
What time does England vs New Zealand start at T20 World Cup?
England vs New Zealand starts at 2pm UK time on Wednesday 10th November 2021.
Each team plays a match every few days in the Super 12 phase of the tournament, so keep an eye on our T20 World Cup 2021 TV schedule guide for all the dates and times.
Watch England vs New Zealand at T20 World Cup on TV
You can watch England vs New Zealand live on Sky Sports Cricket, Main Event or online via the Sky Go app. Live coverage of the match starts at 1:30pm.
You can add individual channels such as Sky Sports Cricket for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.
If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the tournament through NOW. You can get a Day Membership for £9.99 or a Monthly Membership for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.
England vs New Zealand prediction
England have shown in this tournament and numerous limited overs performances prior to this that on their day, they are unstoppable.
An injury to Jason Roy will lead to a shake-up of the order, and puts added pressure on Dawid Malan to find his best form as well as Jonny Bairstow.
With such a deep squad, it’s hard to see past England, but New Zealand are a solid, consistent, settled team who will push them all the way.
Our prediction: England win
