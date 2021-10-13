T20 World Cup 2021 schedule: Fixtures and how to watch every match on TV

The T20 World Cup 2021 has arrived with the best white-ball cricket players in the world gathering in the United Arab Emirates and Oman to battle for supremacy.

West Indies are the reigning champions after defeating England with one of the most stunning overs in T20 history. They trailed England by 18 runs with 19 overs behind them. Carlos Brathwaite, to quote the immortal line from Michael Jordan’s The Last Dance, ‘took that personally’.

Brathwaite crashed home four sixes in four balls to secure the victory by four wickets with two balls to spare, breaking English hearts and ensuring the West Indies would become the first nation to lift the trophy twice in the six editions of the T20 World Cup.

England are top of the ICC T20 rankings but certainly won’t have this tournament all their own way with Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer and Sam Curran all out of the squad due to various issues and injuries, while Test captain Joe Root has stepped back from the T20 international scene for two years due to Test commitments with The Ashes on the horizon.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the T20 World Cup including the full fixture list, TV schedule, channel information, dates and times.

T20 World Cup squads 2021: Confirmed list of players

How to watch live T20 World Cup 2021

You can watch the tournament live on Sky Sports Cricket or online via the Sky Go app. Live coverage of every match starts one hour before the times listed in the schedule below.

You can add individual channels such as Sky Sports Cricket for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the tournament through NOW. You can get a Day Membership for £9.99 or a Monthly Membership for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

T20 World Cup schedule

All UK times. All matches will be shown on Sky Sports Cricket.

Round 1

Sunday 17th October

Oman v Papua New Guinea, Muscat (11am)

Bangladesh v Scotland, Muscat (3pm)

Monday 18th October

Ireland v Netherlands, Abu Dhabi (11am)

Sri Lanka v Namibia, Abu Dhabi (3pm)

Tuesday 19th October

Scotland v Papua New Guinea, Muscat (11am)

Oman v Bangladesh, Muscat (3pm)

Wednesday 20th October

Namibia v Netherlands, Abu Dhabi (11am)

Sri Lanka v Ireland, Abu Dhabi (3pm)

Thursday 21st October

Bangladesh v Papua New Guinea, Muscat (11am)

Oman v Scotland, Muscat (3pm)

Friday 22nd October

Namibia v Ireland, Sharjah (11am)

Sri Lanka v Netherlands, Sharjah (3pm)

Super 12

Fixtures TBC

Saturday 23rd October

Australia v South Africa, Abu Dhabi (11am)

England v West Indies, Dubai (3pm)

Sunday 24th October

A1 v B2, Sharjah (11am)

India v Pakistan, Dubai (3pm)

Monday 25th October

Afghanistan v B1, Sharjah (3pm)

Tuesday 26th October

South Africa v West Indies, Dubai (11am)

Pakistan v New Zealand, Sharjah (3pm)

Wednesday 27th October

England v B2, Abu Dhabi (11am)

B1 v A2, Abu Dhabi (3pm)

Thursday 28th October

Australia v A1, Dubai (3pm)

Friday 29th October

West Indies v B2, Sharjah (11am)

Pakistan v Afghanistan, Dubai (3pm)

Saturday 30th October

South Africa v A1, Sharjah (11am)

Australia v England, Dubai (3pm)

Sunday 31st October

Afghanistan v A2, Abu Dhabi (10am)

India v New Zealand, Dubai (2pm)

Monday 1st November

England v A1, Sharjah (2pm)

Tuesday 2nd November

South Africa v B2, Abu Dhabi (10am)

Pakistan v A2, Abu Dhabi (2pm)

Wednesday 3rd November

New Zealand v B1, Dubai (10am)

India v Afghanistan, Abu Dhabi (2pm)

Thursday 4th November

Australia v B2, Dubai (10am)

West Indies v A1, Abu Dhabi (2pm)

Friday 5th November

New Zealand v A2, Sharjah (10am)

India v B1, Dubai (2pm)

Saturday 6th November

Australia v West Indies, Abu Dhabi (10am)

England v South Africa, Sharjah (2pm)

Sunday 7th November

New Zealand v Afghanistan, Abu Dhabi (10am)

Pakistan v B1, Sharjah (2pm)

Monday 8th November

India v A2, Dubai (2pm)

Knock-outs

Wednesday 10th November

Semi-final 1 (Super 12 A1 v Super 12 B2), Abu Dhabi (2pm)

Thursday 11th November

Semi-final 2 (Super 12 B1 v Super 12 A2), Dubai (2pm)

Final

Sunday 14th November

Final, Dubai (2pm)

