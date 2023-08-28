England will face the Kiwis eight times over the next month – with a four-match T20 series swiftly followed by a four-match ODI series – before hosting Ireland for three ODIs in late September and then heading to the World Cup.

The Black Caps may not be the limited-overs force that they once were, and are not among the favourites to get their hands on any silverware later this year, but Kane Williamson's side is still packed with talent.

Buttler and co will want to use the next eight games to offer players opportunities to impress, hone their tactics and play themselves into a bit of form against quality opposition, which should make for fantastic entertainment.

RadioTimes.com brings you the TV schedule and all the details you need to know about New Zealand v England.

When are the England v New Zealand T20 and ODI series?

The T20 series will get underway on Wednesday 30th August and run until Tuesday 5th September.

The ODI opener is on Friday 8th September, with the final game of the series on Friday 15th September.

You can check out the full schedule below.

England v New Zealand TV schedule

The New Zealand v England schedule is as follows:

England v New Zealand T20 series

All UK times and dates.

1st T20 at Chester-le-Street: 6pm, Wednesday 30th August

6pm, Wednesday 30th August 2nd T20 at Old Trafford: 6pm, Friday 1st September

6pm, Friday 1st September 3rd T20 at Edgbaston: 2:30pm, Sunday 3rd September

2:30pm, Sunday 3rd September 4th T20 at Trent Bridge: 6pm, Tuesday 5th September

England v New Zealand ODI series

All UK times and dates.

1st ODI at Sophia Gardens: 12:30pm, Friday 8th September

12:30pm, Friday 8th September 2nd ODI at Ageas Bowl: 11am, Sunday 10th September

11am, Sunday 10th September 3rd ODI at The Oval: 12:30pm, Wednesday 13th September

12:30pm, Wednesday 13th September 4th ODI at Lord's: 12:30pm, Friday 15th September

Check out all the TV and live stream and radio details below.

How to watch England v New Zealand on TV

You can watch the series live on Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event.

You can add the Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

Live stream England v New Zealand online

Sky Sports customers can live stream England v New Zealand via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch England v New Zealand via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Listen to England v New Zealand on the radio

BBC Test Match Special has the rights to broadcast ball-by-ball commentary of England v New Zealand, with the team set to bring full coverage throughout every day of action.

Broadcasts will be aired on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra and via their online player with build-up of each match starting prior to the time listed above.

