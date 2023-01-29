England's last-ditch dramatic triumph in the Men's 2019 World Cup final seemed to light the touchpaper on wider interest in the short form of the great game.

The Cricket World Cup is approaching. T20 may have dominated the last couple of years, but ODIs are coming back into bloom.

Since then, Eoin Morgan has departed as captain, to be replaced by Jos Buttler, and the white-ball team went on to become T20 champions of the world.

Two back-to-back years featuring T20 World Cup tournaments may have pushed ODIs into the shade somewhat, but the appetite for 50-over cricket will come roaring back by the time the tournament rolls around

RadioTimes.com brings you all the dates you need to know for the Cricket World Cup 2023.

When is the Cricket World Cup 2023?

The Cricket World Cup 2023 is expected to begin on Tuesday 10th October 2023 and run until the final on Sunday 26th November 2023.

It was initially expected to take place between February and March 2023 but officials announced in July 2020 that it would be pushed back due to COVID restrictions wreaking havoc with the qualification process.

Cricket World Cup 2023 schedule

Yet to be finalised. We will update the schedule as soon as more details are confirmed.

Two slots remain open for teams to qualify for the tournament, with the deciders to be played between June and July 2023.

The qualification process formally concludes on 9th July in Zimbabwe, meaning we can expect the full schedule to be confirmed around that date.

The likes of Netherlands, Zimbabwe, West Indies and Scotland are all in the hunt for the final two places.

Tuesday 10th October

Match 1

Sunday 26th November

Final

