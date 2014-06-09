Chiles, ITV’s anchor for the tournament, also had another unexpected disclosure: Roy Keane is a fan of the Liverpool midfielder as well.

“I spoke to Roy Keane, too,” reveals Chiles. “He’s a notoriously harsh judge of players; sparing with his compliments and rarely lavish in his praise.

“But here’s what he had to say: ‘Gerrard has to go down as one of the greatest players to have played for England and in the Premier League. I’d put him on a level with Bryan Robson. I played against him when he first came on the scene and thought, ‘He’s not bad, this kid.’ He’s gone on to be a fantastic player. And it hurts me to say that about a Liverpool player.’”

