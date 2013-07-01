Brit wins leg of Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series
Death defying Gary Hunt takes gold in Portugal - see some spectacular dive pictures here…
Last weekend, ten daredevils completed life threatening jumps off a 27-metre platform for the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series in Portugal. British diver Gary Hunt claimed gold in the heat, by completing a perfect backdrop into the ocean.
Hundreds of spectators packed into boats at Vila Franca do Campo islet offshore from São Miguel in the Azores, cheered on Southampton-born Hunt, who was the youngest diver in the competition.
Hunt was thrilled with his performance: “I am ecstatic!" said the athlete, “I have been trying really hard. It has just been so tough this season.
“My last dive was good, I saw some nines up there and it felt like I went through the water nicely.”
The next stop in the competition is at Lake Garda, Northern Italy, in two weeks time.
RESULTS STOP 3, AZORES
1. Gary Hunt | UK | 481.05
2. Orlando Duque | COL | 451.70
3. Jonathan Paredes | MEX | 431.00
4. Artem Silchenko | RUS | 429.40
5. Michal Navratil | CZE | 402.90
6. Andy Jones (wildcard) | USA | 402.55
7. Blake Aldridge | UK | 388.55
8. David Colturi | USA | 376.70
9. Steven LoBue | USA | 295.40
10. Mat Cowen | UK | 267.90
11. Anatoliy Shabotenko | UKR | 251.90
12. Jorge Ferzuli (wildcard) | MEX | 254.00
13. Eber Pava (wildcard) | COL | 245.40
14. Kent De Mond (wildcard) | USA | 136.80
