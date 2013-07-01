Hunt was thrilled with his performance: “I am ecstatic!" said the athlete, “I have been trying really hard. It has just been so tough this season.

“My last dive was good, I saw some nines up there and it felt like I went through the water nicely.”

The next stop in the competition is at Lake Garda, Northern Italy, in two weeks time.

RESULTS STOP 3, AZORES

1. Gary Hunt | UK | 481.05

2. Orlando Duque | COL | 451.70

3. Jonathan Paredes | MEX | 431.00

4. Artem Silchenko | RUS | 429.40

5. Michal Navratil | CZE | 402.90

6. Andy Jones (wildcard) | USA | 402.55

7. Blake Aldridge | UK | 388.55

8. David Colturi | USA | 376.70

9. Steven LoBue | USA | 295.40

10. Mat Cowen | UK | 267.90

11. Anatoliy Shabotenko | UKR | 251.90

12. Jorge Ferzuli (wildcard) | MEX | 254.00

13. Eber Pava (wildcard) | COL | 245.40

14. Kent De Mond (wildcard) | USA | 136.80

