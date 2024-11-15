And one night before the controversial fight, Tyson and Paul both weighed in, before lining up for their traditional final head-to-head before the first bell.

Paul crawled along the floor towards the former undisputed heavyweight world champion before rising to Tyson’s eyeline.

Tyson then slapped his opponent across the face, prompting team members and security to separate the pair.

"Talking’s over," Tyson told host Ariel Helwani, before walking off stage.

Paul then said of the slap: "I didn't even feel it. He's angry. He's an angry little elf."

He screamed: "Mike Tyson, I thought that was a cute slap, buddy, but tomorrow you're getting knocked out. He hits like a b****. It’s personal now!"

Paul has a 10-1 professional record with seven knockouts. Tyson, meanwhile, returns to the ring in what will be his first pro fight in almost two decades.

Katie Taylor v Amanda Serrano. Getty Images

Earlier in the evening, Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano showed respect for one another in a friendly face-off, before taking the opportunity to laud the progress of women’s boxing.

"This is our time, let's do the same thing we did two years ago," said Serrano. "This is the defining moment for all women in boxing, this our time; we worked really hard to get into this position, and I couldn't ask for a better dance partner than Katie Taylor."

The Irishwoman added: "This is another huge, monumental moment for women's boxing, and we're forever grateful. I've had some amazing moments in my career over the last 18 years, and tomorrow night might be the biggest ever for women's boxing."

Paul v Tyson and Taylor v Serrano will stream live on Netflix in what will be the platform’s first foray into a major live sports event.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.