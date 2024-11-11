The YouTuber-turned-boxer now faces his toughest test, Iron Mike himself.

Tyson returns to the ring at the age of 58, almost 20 years since his last pro fight.

He drew with Roy Jones Jr in an exhibition bout in 2020, but this one will go down on his professional record – millions across the globe are expected to tune in to see how he fares.

RadioTimes.com rounds up everything you need to know about how to watch Jake Paul v Mike Tyson via live stream and TV.

Watch Jake Paul v Mike Tyson live stream

Fans can tune in to watch Paul v Tyson exclusively live on Netflix from 1am UK time in the early hours of Saturday 16th November 2024.

The headline fight is expected to go ahead from approximately 4am UK time.

Viewers can enjoy Netflix via a smart TV, by streaming to your TV via a mobile device app or through your web browser.

What channel is Jake Paul v Mike Tyson?

No terrestrial TV channel will show Jake Paul v Mike Tyson, with exclusive broadcast rights going to Netflix – a break from the norm.

Where is the Jake Paul v Mike Tyson fight?

Jake Paul v Mike Tyson will go ahead at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Jake Paul v Mike Tyson undercard

Jake Paul v Mike Tyson

Katie Taylor v Amanda Serrano – IBF, WBA, WBC and WBO Women's Super Lightweight titles

Ashton 'H2O' Sylve v Floyd 'Kid Austin' Schofield – Lightweight

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr v Darren Till – Cruiserweight

Neeraj Goyat v Whindersson Nunes – Super Middleweight

