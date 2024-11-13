However, Taylor suffered a scare in 2023. Her first fight on home soil did not go to plan, as she was defeated for the first time in her professional career by Chantelle Cameron.

Taylor struck back against Cameron to reclaim the belts one year ago, but has seen her second showdown with Serrano put on ice since.

Serrano boasts 47 wins and just two defeats in a 50-fight career stretching back to 2009. She will be determined to make amends for her defeat at the hands of Taylor two years ago.

RadioTimes.com rounds up everything you need to know about the timings for the Katie Taylor v Amanda Serrano 2 fight.

When is Katie Taylor v Amanda Serrano 2?

Katie Taylor v Amanda Serrano 2 will take place on Friday 15th November 2024, but for British fans it will take place in the early hours of Saturday 16th November.

Fans can tune in to watch Taylor v Serrano live on Netflix.

Viewers can enjoy Netflix via a smart TV, by streaming to your TV via a mobile device app or through your web browser.

What time is Katie Taylor v Amanda Serrano 2?

The Jake Paul v Mike Tyson undercard starts at 1am UK time in the early hours of Saturday.

However, the Taylor-Serrano fight will not take place until around 2am UK time or later due to the action taking place in Arlington, Texas.

Central Standard Time is seven hours behind British Summer Time, meaning a 5pm local time start for the card is not favourable for British fans.

What is the Katie Taylor v Amanda Serrano 2 undercard?

Below is the confirmed undercard information for the Katie Taylor v Amanda Serrano 2 fight.

Jake Paul v Mike Tyson – Heavyweight

Katie Taylor v Amanda Serrano – IBF, WBA, WBC and WBO women's super-lightweight titles

Mario Barrios v Abel Ramos – WBC welterweight title

Neeraj Goyat v Whindersson Nunes – Super-middleweight

Shadasia Green v Melinda Watpool – Vacant women’s WBO super-middleweight title

Lucas Bahdi v Armando Casamonica – Super-lightweight

Bruce Carrington v Dana Coolwell – Featherweight

