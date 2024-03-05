Should the 34-year-old overcome the very real threat of Ngannou, he will watch the undisputed title showdown between Usyk and Tyson Fury in May with even greater interest, and can expect to be next on the list to duel the victor.

However, before dreams of an undisputed title fight become reality, Joshua must deal with former UFC champion Ngannou, who produced a stunning display against Fury in his first ever professional boxing fight.

Ngannou was the overwhelming underdog in that one, yet managed to put Fury on the canvas during the bout - and will aim to go one step further by defeating AJ to really stir up the heavyweight division.

RadioTimes.com rounds up everything you need to know about how to watch Anthony Joshua v Francis Ngannou via live stream and TV.

When is Anthony Joshua v Francis Ngannou?

The fight takes place on Friday 8th March 2024.

TV coverage of Anthony Joshua v Francis Ngannou starts from 4pm UK time on DAZN PPV and Sky Sports Box Office.

For more details, including expected ring walk times, check out our Anthony Joshua v Francis Ngannou fight time guide.

What channel is Anthony Joshua v Francis Ngannou?

Fans can tune in to watch Anthony Joshua v Francis Ngannou on DAZN PPV and Sky Sports Box Office.

To tune in on DAZN, the fight will cost £19.99 with a free month of a DAZN subscription, which can then be cancelled or extended on a monthly basis or up to a year from just £9.99 per month.

Alternatively, you can purchase the fight on Sky Sports Box Office for a one-off £19.99 fee.

Watch Anthony Joshua v Francis Ngannou live stream

If you sign up to watch the fight on DAZN PPV and Sky Sports Box Office, you can choose to enjoy it via a mobile device or cast to your TV for the full big screen experience.

Both services can be streamed through a computer or a mobile device such as a phone or tablet, giving you full flexibility to enjoy how you wish.

Where is the Anthony Joshua v Francis Ngannou fight?

Anthony Joshua faces Francis Ngannou at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Anthony Joshua v Francis Ngannou undercard

Anthony Joshua v Francis Ngannou

Zhilei Zhang v Joseph Parker – for WBO interim heavyweight title

Rey Vargas v Nick Ball – for WBC featherweight title

Mark Chamberlain v Gavin Gwynne

Jack McGann v Louis Greene

Andrii Novytskyi v Juan Torres

Justis Huni v Kevin Lerena

Ziyad Almaayouf v Christian Lopes Flores

Roman Fury v Martin Svarc

