He toppled Jermaine Franklin with a lacklustre display before impressive performances to dispatch Robert Helenius and Otto Wallin last year.

Joshua is building back towards a title fight, and Ngannou will prove a threatening opponent following his shock, stellar display against Tyson Fury in his maiden professional boxing fight last October.

Ngannou was a former UFC world champion before he decided to pursue a late career in boxing. He was given a controversial bout against Fury, which many saw as a farcical mismatch, but held his own to last all 10 rounds before being defeated by split decision.

Many felt Ngannou outboxed the overwhelmingly favoured Fury on the night, as he knocked down the self-styled Gypsy King, and has earned a second major opportunity against AJ this weekend.

RadioTimes.com rounds up everything you need to know about the timings for the Anthony Joshua v Francis Ngannou fight.

When is Anthony Joshua v Francis Ngannou?

Anthony Joshua v Francis Ngannou will take place on Friday 8th March 2024.

Fans can tune in to watch Anthony Joshua v Francis Ngannou on DAZN PPV and Sky Sports Box Office.

To tune in on DAZN, the fight will cost £19.99 with a free month of a DAZN subscription, which can then be cancelled or extended on a monthly basis or up to a year from just £9.99 per month.

Alternatively, you can purchase the fight on Sky Sports Box Office for a one-off £19.99 fee.

The event is based in Saudi Arabia, so it will be a favourable fight time for British fans.

What time is Anthony Joshua v Francis Ngannou?

The Anthony Joshua v Francis Ngannou card begins at 4pm UK time on Friday. The main undercard begins at approximately 6pm UK time.

The headline fight between Joshua and Ngannou will take place several hours later, at approximately 11pm UK time.

Anthony Joshua v Francis Ngannou ring walk time

Joshua and Ngannou are expected to make their way to the ring any time from 10:30pm UK time.

The time depends on the undercard. The fight time is subject to change depending on how the previous fights develop, so keep an eye on the action on the day. Everything could shift at short notice on the night.

Anthony Joshua v Francis Ngannou undercard

Below is the confirmed undercard information for the Anthony Joshua v Francis Ngannou fight.

Anthony Joshua v Francis Ngannou

Zhilei Zhang v Joseph Parker – for WBO interim heavyweight title

Rey Vargas v Nick Ball – for WBC featherweight title

Mark Chamberlain v Gavin Gwynne

Jack McGann v Louis Greene

Andrii Novytskyi v Juan Torres

Justis Huni v Kevin Lerena

Ziyad Almaayouf v Christian Lopes Flores

Roman Fury v Martin Svarc

