What time is Anthony Joshua v Francis Ngannou? UK time, date and ring walks latest
Your complete guide to timings for Anthony Joshua v Francis Ngannou, including fight time and date.
Anthony Joshua returns to the ring to face a rising star on the heavyweight circuit, Francis Ngannou, in the deserts of Saudi Arabia.
AJ has enjoyed a career renaissance since his back-to-back defeats against Oleksandr Usyk in 2021 and 2022.
He toppled Jermaine Franklin with a lacklustre display before impressive performances to dispatch Robert Helenius and Otto Wallin last year.
Joshua is building back towards a title fight, and Ngannou will prove a threatening opponent following his shock, stellar display against Tyson Fury in his maiden professional boxing fight last October.
Ngannou was a former UFC world champion before he decided to pursue a late career in boxing. He was given a controversial bout against Fury, which many saw as a farcical mismatch, but held his own to last all 10 rounds before being defeated by split decision.
Many felt Ngannou outboxed the overwhelmingly favoured Fury on the night, as he knocked down the self-styled Gypsy King, and has earned a second major opportunity against AJ this weekend.
RadioTimes.com rounds up everything you need to know about the timings for the Anthony Joshua v Francis Ngannou fight.
When is Anthony Joshua v Francis Ngannou?
Anthony Joshua v Francis Ngannou will take place on Friday 8th March 2024.
Fans can tune in to watch Anthony Joshua v Francis Ngannou on DAZN PPV and Sky Sports Box Office.
To tune in on DAZN, the fight will cost £19.99 with a free month of a DAZN subscription, which can then be cancelled or extended on a monthly basis or up to a year from just £9.99 per month.
Alternatively, you can purchase the fight on Sky Sports Box Office for a one-off £19.99 fee.
The event is based in Saudi Arabia, so it will be a favourable fight time for British fans.
What time is Anthony Joshua v Francis Ngannou?
The Anthony Joshua v Francis Ngannou card begins at 4pm UK time on Friday. The main undercard begins at approximately 6pm UK time.
The headline fight between Joshua and Ngannou will take place several hours later, at approximately 11pm UK time.
Anthony Joshua v Francis Ngannou ring walk time
Joshua and Ngannou are expected to make their way to the ring any time from 10:30pm UK time.
The time depends on the undercard. The fight time is subject to change depending on how the previous fights develop, so keep an eye on the action on the day. Everything could shift at short notice on the night.
Anthony Joshua v Francis Ngannou undercard
Below is the confirmed undercard information for the Anthony Joshua v Francis Ngannou fight.
- Anthony Joshua v Francis Ngannou
- Zhilei Zhang v Joseph Parker – for WBO interim heavyweight title
- Rey Vargas v Nick Ball – for WBC featherweight title
- Mark Chamberlain v Gavin Gwynne
- Jack McGann v Louis Greene
- Andrii Novytskyi v Juan Torres
- Justis Huni v Kevin Lerena
- Ziyad Almaayouf v Christian Lopes Flores
- Roman Fury v Martin Svarc
