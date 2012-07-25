Big Ben's extra bongs are part of an art project - catchily titled "Work No. 1197: All the bells in a country rung as quickly and as loudly as possible for three minutes" - organised by Turner Prize winner Martin Creed. Creed is encouraging people across Britain to ring a bell or make noise for three minutes in an attempt to set a world record for the most number of bells rung simultaneously.

Organisations such as the Scottish Parliament, the National Assembly for Wales, The Royal Navy, overseas British embassies and even a British research station on Antarctica are expected to join in, too.

Anyone and everyone can take part in the bell-ringing event, all you need to go is grab a bell (or anything that makes a loud noise) and get ringing!