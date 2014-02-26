Champions League football: Schalke 04 v Real Madrid, 7pm (k/o 7.45pm) Sky Sports 4 and Sky1

All the action from the last-16 first-leg encounter at the Veltins Arena, where the German and Spanish sides battle it out. The match is available on Sky1 as well as Sky Sports 1. Schalke finished second behind Chelsea and ahead of FC Basel and Steaua Bucharest in Group E, while a record nine goals from Cristiano Ronaldo helped Real leave Group B rivals Galatasaray, Juventus and FC Copenhagen trailing in their wake.

NBA basketball: Dallas Mavericks v New Orleans Pelicans, 1am BT Sport 1

Late night coverage of the Western Conference Southwest Division match at the American Airlines Centre.

Tennis: Dubai Tennis Championships day three, 10am/3pm Sky Sports 3

Coverage of day three of the ATP 500 event from the Aviation Club Tennis Centre, featuring the opening third-round matches. Novak Djokovic won the competition without dropping a set last year, claiming his fourth title here to put him one behind Roger Federer in the all-time standings.

U-19s World Cup cricket: Australia v South Africa, 7.55am Sky Sports 2

Coverage of the second semi-final, which is staged at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The winners will progress to Saturday's final, while the losers will feature in one of the classification matches.