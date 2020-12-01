The six names were announced by fitness guru Joe Wicks throughout the day today (Tuesday 1st December), as he appeared virtually on various BBC programmes including the Greg James Breakfast show on BBC Radio 1 and The One Show.

As usual, the winner will be decided by a public vote during the live show on Sunday 20th December, which will be hosted by Gary Lineker, Clare Balding, Gabby Logan and Alex Scott, who joins the presenting team for the first time.

Scott said she was "excited" to join the team, adding, "Now more than ever it will be amazing to champion those who have stood out this year in their field, as well as highlighting the unsung heroes who have made a positive difference in 2020 despite how challenging the year has been for so many."

Meanwhile, the BBC says that this year's event will "not only celebrate the very best of elite sport this year but will also reflect how ordinary members of the public and Unsung Heroes all over the UK have used the power of sport to keep the nation going through challenging times".

The six contenders will be hoping to follow in the footsteps of cricketer Ben Stokes, who won the title last year, and each of them have achieved huge milestones during the past 12 months.

Broad's year saw him become the seventh bowler to take 500 wickets in Test cricket, while Doyle broke her own record for the number of winners ridden by a British woman in a year, becoming the first woman to ride five winners on the same card and claiming her first victory at Royal Ascot.

Fury became the WBC world heavyweight champion after beating Deontay Wilder in their Las Vegas rematch, and last year's runner-up Hamilton secured his fourth straight world title, equalling Michael Schumacher's record of seven titles in total and surpassing the German's record of 91 Grand Prix wins.

Meanwhile, Henderson captained Liverpool to their first League title in 30 years, winning the Football Writers’ Player of the Year award in the process, and O'Sullivan won his sixth World Snooker Championship title – 19 years after his first – by beating Kyren Wilson in spectacular fashion.

Manchester United and England footballer Marcus Rashford will also be presented with a BBC Sports Personality of the Year Special Award, in honour of his campaign to end child food poverty in Britain

BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2020 will air on Sunday 20th December 2020. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide.