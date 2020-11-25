Rashford's campaigning led the government to make U-turns on its child food poverty policies twice in 2020. In June his campaign encouraged the government to extend its free school meal programme over the summer holidays, while more recently he managed to convince the government to expand a winter grant scheme that will help councils provide food and support for struggling families from December through March.

Rashford estimates the measures will improve the lives of 1.7 million children, according to the BBC.

Clare Sillery, BBC Head of Commissioning for Documentaries, said: “Everyone will be familiar with the Marcus Rashford we see on the pitch but this documentary will offer a deeper insight into the man himself. Through our access we hope viewers will get to see just how passionate and determined he is about tackling child food poverty in Britain today”.

Much of Rashford's drive has come from experiencing a prolonged hunger as a child himself.

The 60-minute BBC documentary will follow the star forward as he seeks to understand how child food poverty effects millions of children and how the COVID-19 pandemic worsened the problem.

The film will also give insights into the decision-making, thought process and motivations of the England International, capturing and studying his disarming and very direct approach to the obstacles he's encountered during the year.

Barbara Slater, Director of BBC Sport said: “Marcus’s endeavour to give a voice to those who find themselves in a situation that he too is familiar with has been greatly admired and the panel wanted to ensure he was recognised for that. In a year that has been challenging for everyone, but particularly vulnerable families, he has gone above and beyond to transcend his sport and make a real difference. This award is a tribute to a remarkable young man.”

The Sports Personality of the Year judging panel unanimously agreed that Marcus’ accomplishments off the pitch this year should be commended with the special award, which he'll receive at this year's event at Media City, Salford, which will be live on BBC One on the 290th December.

