The digital channel, which will cost £200,000 to operate, was approved by the BBC Trust on Monday. It is one of several plans to improve coverage of sport during the London Olympics.

Others include extending the BBC’s live coverage by increasing the volume of online video by 1,000 hours over the course of the games, allowing the public to view footage that will not be aired on television.

In his online blog Roger Mosey, the BBC's director of London 2012, stated that the aim of the extra coverage was “to offer more choice to everyone: the Olympics in greater depth than ever before.”

More like this

The BBC Trust has asked the public for comments regarding the running of the radio station as part of the consultation on the new plans.

Advertisement

The London Olympic games start on 27 July next year and run until 12 August.