Scattered throughout the thousands of runners will be a number of famous faces from the worlds of television, music and beyond.

This year's bunch of celebrities include former Doctor Who star Christopher Eccleston and Luther's Ruth Wilson, while EastEnders actors Emma Barton and Jamie Borthwick will run in character as Honey Mitchell and Jay Brown respectively.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full round-up of celebrities and famous faces running the London Marathon 2024.

London Marathon 2024 celebrities

Aimee Fuller – Former Winter Olympian

Ali Jawad – Paralympian (Crohn's & Colitis UK)

Alexander Lincoln – Emmerdale actor (Centrepoint)

Baasit and Raza Siddiqui – Gogglebox stars

Ben Murphy – 2023 National Chef of the Year (Hospitality Action)

Charlie Hodgson – Former England rugby union player (Muscular Dystrophy UK)

Chloe Meadows – The Only Way Is Essex star (Crohn's & Colitis UK)

Chris Newton – Former Olympic cyclist (Anthony Nolan)

Christopher Eccleston – Actor, formerly Doctor Who (The Big Issue)

Dan Hudson – Comedian and podcast host of A Gay and A Non-Gay (Marie Curie)

Danny Crates – Paralympian (Sports Aid)

Darren Turner – Racing driver (Hope for Tomorrow)

Emma Barton (in character as Honey Mitchell) – EastEnders actor (Children in Need)

Emily Clarkson – Should I Delete That podcast host

Emon Choudhury – Race Across the World winner

Erin Doherty – Actor, previously in The Crown (Young Minds UK)

Esther Manito – Comedian (World Animal Protection)

Gary Rowett – Football manager

Harry Judd – McFly drummer (The Children's Trust)

Jack Derges – Actor (Child Bereavement UK)

James Cracknell – Former Olympic rower

Jamie Borthwick (in character as Jay Brown) – Actor, EastEnders (Prostate Cancer UK)

Jamie Jones-Buchanan – Former rugby league player (Sue Ryder Care)

Jamie Peacock – Former rugby league player (Sue Ryder Care)

Jenni Falconer – Smooth FM radio presenter

Joe Kellaway – Commonwealth Games gold medal winner (Mental Health Foundation)

Joel Dommett – The Masked Singer host (Shooting Star Children's Hospice)

Josh Cuthbert – Former Union J singer (Samaritans)

Joshua Patterson – TV personality, Made in Chelsea (Samaritans)

Laura Hamilton – A Place in the Sun presenter (WellChild)

Lauren-Nicole Mayes – Actor (Action on Postpartum Psychosis)

Lawrence Robb – Actor, Emmerdale (Samaritans)

Natalie Pinkham – Sky Sports F1 presenter (Samaritans)

Phil Dunster – Actor, Ted Lasso (Young Lives Vs Cancer)

Rangan Chatterjee – Host of Feel Better, Live More podcast

Romesh Ranganathan – Comedian and presenter (CALM)

Ruth Wilson – Golden Globe winning actor (Alzheimer’s Research UK)

Ryan Hand – TV presenter (Marie Curie)

Shane Williams – Former Wales rugby union player (Velindre Cancer)

Suzanne Shaw – TV personality and singer (WellChild)

Tom Grennan – Musician (Shelter)

