The reigning 800m indoor champion set a new national record last weekend and the Olympic silver medalist will be determined to continue her progress ahead of Paris 2024.

Keely Hodgkinson is the star attraction at the European Indoor Championships 2023 from a British perspective.

The 20-year-old is set to become one of the brightest medal prospects for Team GB in the years to come and she will use these championships to maintain her momentum.

Elsewhere, Scottish star Laura Muir is also in action with medals in her sights, while seven Olympic champions are gearing up to compete, including 400m sensation Karsten Warholm, Jakob Ingebrigtsen and Marcell Jacobs.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about how to watch the European Indoor Championships 2023 live on TV in 2022.

When is the European Indoor Championships?

The European Indoor Championships begins on Thursday 2nd March 2023 with four days packed full of action in store.

The championships run until Sunday 5th March 2023 when athletes pack up and depart Istanbul.

European Indoor Championships on TV and live stream

The BBC will broadcast of all the action across its terrestrial TV and online platforms with a wealth of live coverage to soak up.

BBC One and BBC Two will each boast some of the coverage throughout the events, while you should also check out the BBC Red Button for more drama.

Every moment of the action live on TV will also make its way to BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.

European Indoor Championships TV schedule

All UK times. Subject to change.

Check out our comprehensive European Indoor Championships schedule for a breakdown of events updated on a daily basis.

We've broken down all of the TV channel information below, including start times for hours of live coverage.

Thursday 2nd March

Live coverage

3:30pm – 7pm (BBC Two, iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website)

Friday 3rd March

Live coverage

5:45am – 10:30am (BBC Two, iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website)

3:30pm – 7pm (BBC Two, iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website)

Saturday 4th March

Live coverage

5:45am – 9:30am (BBC Two, iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website)

3pm – 4:30pm (BBC One, iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website)

4:30pm – 6:30pm (BBC Two, iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website)

Sunday 5th March

Live coverage

6:45am – 9am (BBC Two, iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website)

9am – 11am (iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website)

3:30pm – 6:30pm (BBC Two, iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website)

