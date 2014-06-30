Andy Murray set to play Kevin Anderson in Wimbledon at 3pm
Andy Murray will take to Centre Court again to continue his Wimbledon title defence
Rain or shine, Andy Murray will continue his Wimbledon title defence this afternoon in a fourth round match against Kevin Anderson.
Murray's match against the 6ft 8in South African is expected to start at 3pm on Centre Court, although the start time could move depending on how long the previous match goes on for.
Rain delays on Saturday mean the schedules have had to be changed: Murray's title challengers Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer will both have to wait until tomorrow or Wednesday for their fourth round matches.
But the roof over Centre Court means Murray is guaranteed to begin his second week at Wimbledon today, live on BBC1.
Play begins on Centre Court at 1pm, featuring the fourth round Ladies Singles match between Alize Cornet and Eugenie Bouchard first up. Murray will play once that match has ended.
More like this
Murray took just 95 minutes to defeat his third round opponent Roberto Bautista Agut on Friday, and has yet to drop a set in this year's tournament.