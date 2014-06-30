Rain delays on Saturday mean the schedules have had to be changed: Murray's title challengers Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer will both have to wait until tomorrow or Wednesday for their fourth round matches.

But the roof over Centre Court means Murray is guaranteed to begin his second week at Wimbledon today, live on BBC1.

Play begins on Centre Court at 1pm, featuring the fourth round Ladies Singles match between Alize Cornet and Eugenie Bouchard first up. Murray will play once that match has ended.

Murray took just 95 minutes to defeat his third round opponent Roberto Bautista Agut on Friday, and has yet to drop a set in this year's tournament.