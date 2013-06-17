Murray says he's even given US Holmes update Elementary a go, but that it’s “just not the same” – “for me, Sherlock Holmes is Benedict Cumberbatch. He’s unbelievable…”

Murray says he also likes playing sports on games consoles because he spends so much time in hotel rooms. Plus, when he can (and he isn’t injured), he occasionally enjoys go-karting, golf and football, too.

He certainly isn’t one for sitting in his room watching replays of his matches. Talking about his Wimbledon final loss to Roger Federer last year, he says, “I haven’t watched any of it. It would be a tough one for me.

More like this

“Some players like watching their matches, some don’t. The guys I work with watch a lot of my matches and see the things I need to work on.”

So is the Olympic gold medalist ready for the Wimbledon challenge?

“There’s a lot riding on Wimbledon, but I’m better equipped to deal with the pressures and understand how I need to play matches when I get to the latter stages of the big events.”

Advertisement

Read Sarah Edworthy’s full interview with Andy Murray in this week’s Radio Times (on sale Tuesday) and see a profile, Andy Murray – The Man Behind The Racquet on Sunday 10:25pm BBC1