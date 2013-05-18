SEXIEST MALE

The shortlist: Kieron Richardson (Hollyoaks), Matthew Wolfenden (Emmerdale), Danny Mac (Hollyoaks), David Witts (EastEnders), Chris Fountain (Coronation Street)

Who should win: David Witts. Four-times winner EastEnders’ Scott Maslen isn’t on the shortlist this year, so the baton must surely be passed to David Witts. Joey Branning has strained his biceps and been the very picture of hunky emotional torment, but hopefully this prize will turn that frown upside down.

SEXIEST FEMALE

The shortlist: Georgia May Foote (Coronation Street), Jacqueline Jossa (EastEnders), Natalie Anderson (Emmerdale), Michelle Keegan (Coronation Street), Jorgie Porter (Hollyoaks)

Who should win: Michelle Keegan. Well, it’s not like she’s got any less attractive... If she wins, it’ll be for the fifth year running. And after a high-profile time for both actress and character, she has to be favourite. Even though Tina’s reasons for not taking Rita’s money and deciding to be a surrogate mum still don’t make much sense.

VILLAIN OF THE YEAR

The shortlist: Emmett J Scanlan (Hollyoaks), Natalie Gumede (Coronation Street), Nigel Havers (Coronation Street), Dominic Power (Emmerdale), Jamie Foreman (EastEnders)

Who should win: Natalie Gumede. Kirsty deliberately smashed a photograph of Jack Duckworth! How much more evil can you get? Need more evidence? OK – she trapped Fiz’s finger under a sewing machine needle, made Tina a pariah and beat up Tyrone. Yes, I know. It’s like punching a Care Bear.

SPECTACULAR SCENE OF THE YEAR

The shortlist: Julia’s Car Crash (Doctors), The Bus Crash (Hollyoaks), Olympic Torch Live (EastEnders), The Rovers Fire (Coronation Street), Cain and Zak Clifftop Rescue (Emmerdale)

What should win: Hollyoaks Bus Crash. It was the best wedding day entrance of all time. Failing brakes, Ste knocked down, the minibus ploughing through the french windows and out the other side. What followed was like Final Destination in Chester as the soap gods picked off their victims following a massive explosion.

BEST SOAP

The shortlist: EastEnders, Doctors, Hollyoaks, Emmerdale, Coronation Street

What should win: Coronation Street. For three reasons: Sue Johnston (as ghastly but glorious Gloria), Nigel Havers (“ti amo, Lewis”) and the genuinely terrifying domestic abuse storyline. Sure, there have been a few missteps (Karl and Sunita’s affair), but on the whole, it’s been a year to remember.

British Soap Awards is on Sunday at 8:00pm on ITV