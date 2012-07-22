Emmerdale

The local chemist would do well to stockpile home pregnancy tests, the rate they’re being used up. This time it’s Rachel who’s looking for the blue line following her drunken encounter with bonbon boss Jai, but we’re not exactly talking whoops of joy and Bugaboo brochures when the result becomes clear. Robbie also has a sour look after Megan loses patience with his sponging and perving. Could there be one less scowl around the Home Farm breakfast table in future?

Coronation Street

More like this

Advertisement

Karl’s clothes have ended up in bin bags so often that it’s a wonder he bothers with a wardrobe. But now it looks like he and his belongings are out of the Rovers for good after the love cheat is caught mid bunk-up with Sunita. With Stella’s rage loud enough to shatter the optics in the Flying Horse two streets away, it isn’t long before the news reaches an emotionally raw Dev, who’s sent reeling and sobbing into his shelves of gypsy creams.