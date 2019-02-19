But will Amy's baby bombshell be discovered when on Monday 25 February she receives a letter from the hospital about her next baby scan?

During a family meal at Speed Daal on Monday 25 February, Steve is excited at the possibility of discovering the sex of Amy's baby at the next scan. But all the baby talk just makes Amy squirm since she's hiding a big secret from her parents...

Will Amy tell Steve and Tracy her secret? (Picture: ITV)

Later in the week, on Wednesday 27 February, it could be the moment of truth when Tracy takes the day off work from Preston's Petals to spend some quality time with Amy before the scan. But little does Tracy know, but Amy is desperately trying to think of a way to get out of going!

Seeing how Amy is strugglng with her dilemma, her friend Bethany Platt encourages her to come clean with Steve and Tracy. But can Amy bring herself to do it, when the truth could turn Steve and Tracy's world upside down...

