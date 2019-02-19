Steve and Tracy discover Amy's baby bombshell in Coronation Street?
Will they find out why Amy is trying to avoid her latest baby scan?
After a heart-to-heart with her baby daddy Tyler Jefferies (played by Will Barnett) on the ITV soap on Monday 18 February, pregnant schoolgirl Amy Barlow (Elle Mulvaney) reached a BIG decision about her unborn child.
However, blissfully unaware of their daughter's change-of-heart, Tracy Barlow (Kate Ford) and Steve McDonald (Simon Gregson) are busy making plans for the future, when they will officially adopt Amy's baby and raise the child themselves.
But will Amy's baby bombshell be discovered when on Monday 25 February she receives a letter from the hospital about her next baby scan?
During a family meal at Speed Daal on Monday 25 February, Steve is excited at the possibility of discovering the sex of Amy's baby at the next scan. But all the baby talk just makes Amy squirm since she's hiding a big secret from her parents...
Later in the week, on Wednesday 27 February, it could be the moment of truth when Tracy takes the day off work from Preston's Petals to spend some quality time with Amy before the scan. But little does Tracy know, but Amy is desperately trying to think of a way to get out of going!
More like this
Seeing how Amy is strugglng with her dilemma, her friend Bethany Platt encourages her to come clean with Steve and Tracy. But can Amy bring herself to do it, when the truth could turn Steve and Tracy's world upside down...
Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.