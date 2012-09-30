Coronation Street

Most new mums feel as if they’re losing their grip on sanity, but Kirsty can’t blame sleep deprivation for her behaviour. She was just as crazy before giving birth. Now, after chucking a rattle at Ty’s head, she blackmails him into staying with her. Also getting carried away (though in a far more benign way) is Mary, who’s waving her maracas in everyone’s face. There’s a Spanish night at the café and it’s hard to avoid the hype. Even Balaclava Terrace has been flyposted!

Emmerdale

You have to admit that blackmailing an ex-girlfriend for £30,000 is an odd strategy for winning her back. But then it’s Carl and Chas we’re talking about, a couple whose past relationship was built on revenge, duplicity and humiliation. For these two, extortion is about as romantic as it gets. Yet Chas isn’t the only one in the village on the back foot this week: just check out Marlon’s slack-jawed expression after a gobby Gabby accuses him of hitting her.