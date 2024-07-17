All the stars at RadioTimes.com Soap Awards 2024 – behind the scenes pics
Take a look inside the glamorous ceremony...
The inaugural RadioTimes.com Soap Awards 2024, sponsored by Inspired Villages, took place over the weekend, bringing the biggest stars from EastEnders, Coronation Street, Emmerdale and Hollyoaks together for a very special night.
Some awards were voted for by fans, while others were decided by an expert panel, with EastEnders being the most highly awarded soap of the night with seven prizes, including Best Soap.
Long-serving Emmerdale star Chris Chittell was honoured with the first Special Recognition award, celebrating decades on ITV's Yorkshire-based ongoing drama, where he plays Eric Pollard.
EastEnders star Angela Wynter, who also appears in Doctor Who as grandmother Cherry Sunday, won the Best Actor award for her powerful performance as Albert Square resident Yolande Trueman.
Coronation Street's Charlie Wrenshall was named the Best Young Performer, with Danny Walters's dramatic departure as Keanu Taylor being deemed the Best Exit and Navin Chowdhry earning Best Villain for his turn as Nish Panesar.
Hollyoaks star Iz Hesketh won for Best Newcomer, while Lisa Riley won Best Comedy Performance for her work as Mandy Dingle on Emmerdale – a beloved role she originated back in 1995.
Below, you can find a gallery of images from the night, featuring some of the names above and many others who were in attendance, including Adam Woodyatt, Dawn Hope, Jennifer Metcalfe and Jorgie Porter.
The RadioTimes.com Soap Awards 2024, sponsored by Inspired Villages, took place on 13th July. Find out more about the winners!
