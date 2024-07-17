Long-serving Emmerdale star Chris Chittell was honoured with the first Special Recognition award, celebrating decades on ITV's Yorkshire-based ongoing drama, where he plays Eric Pollard.

EastEnders star Angela Wynter, who also appears in Doctor Who as grandmother Cherry Sunday, won the Best Actor award for her powerful performance as Albert Square resident Yolande Trueman.

Coronation Street's Charlie Wrenshall was named the Best Young Performer, with Danny Walters's dramatic departure as Keanu Taylor being deemed the Best Exit and Navin Chowdhry earning Best Villain for his turn as Nish Panesar.

Hollyoaks star Iz Hesketh won for Best Newcomer, while Lisa Riley won Best Comedy Performance for her work as Mandy Dingle on Emmerdale – a beloved role she originated back in 1995.

Below, you can find a gallery of images from the night, featuring some of the names above and many others who were in attendance, including Adam Woodyatt, Dawn Hope, Jennifer Metcalfe and Jorgie Porter.

The RadioTimes.com Soap Awards 2024, sponsored by Inspired Villages, took place on 13th July. Find out more about the winners!

