Neighbours' Susan Kennedy issues big ultimatum over Izzy Hoyland

Mal recently returned to Erinsborough much to the delight of his parents, but Susan and Karl (Alan Fletcher) were shocked to hear that Mal had now split from his wife Catherine. He wanted to move back to Australia, which would have been happy news had he not later followed it up with the bombshell that he's now dating Izzy Hoyland (Natalie Bassingthwaighte).

Fans know that Izzy is the ex-lover of Mal's dad Karl. The pair had an affair that nearly tore Karl and Susan apart forever – and Karl even fathered her daughter, Holly. So naturally, poor Susan was horrified and made it clear she would never accept Mal's new relationship.

Natalie Bassingthwaighte as Izzy Hoyland in Neighbours Channel 5 / Fremantle

Adamant that Izzy couldn't be trusted, Susan was furious when she learned that the couple were planning on buying Chloe Brennan's (April Rose Pengilly) house. She spoke to another recent returnee, Paige Smith-Brennan (Olympia Valance), now an estate agent, and asked her to put a stop to the sale.

Later, though, Izzy and Mal were confused when Freya Wozniak (Phoebe Roberts) asked about them no longer being in the running for the house. Izzy soon clocked onto Susan's influence and approached Chloe directly. Paige had been loyal to Susan and kept the details vague, but Izzy and Mal confronted Susan.

Susan said she had every right to protect her home and her family, but as Mal sent Izzy away so he could talk to his parents alone, he pointed out that they needed to accept his decisions. Susan replied that she simply couldn't have Izzy in her life – and so it was time for Mal to make another choice.

She told him to choose between being with Izzy or maintaining a relationship with his mum and dad. Mal was left in disbelief, but what will he decide? Will he think things over and decide that he and Izzy just aren't going to work, or stand by her side and fracture his bond with Karl and Susan forever?

