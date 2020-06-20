Here’s your spoilers for Neighbours between Monday 22nd and Friday 26th June.

Erinsborough gripped by Pride fever

Lassiters has booked a real star for its Pride event, none other than Courtney Act! Only Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) is not as familiar with her as he claims and when he meets Shane Janek, he is rude and dismissive. Luckily when he eventually realises they are the same person, Courtney agrees to stay on as the host of the day - but not without roping Paul in as rainbow bingo ball boy as punishment. Ned Willis (Ben Hall) and Sheila Canning (Collette Mann) also get on in the fun when Courtney needs two volunteers for her to work her drag magic on - and they fully commit to the part when they take to the stage. Once again, it seems that Erinsborough has thrown the perfect celebration for Pride.

Problems for Pierce and Chloe

With the threesome set to go ahead, it soon becomes clear that while Pierce Greyson (Tim Robards) and Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly) insist they are totally up for the experimental evening, reservations exist for both of them. Naomi Canning (Morgana O’Reilly), meanwhile, is ready for the fun and can’t hide her excitement. But when she turns up and instigates things, they very quickly fizzle out. While Naomi is embarrassed, for Pierce and Chloe it ends up raising questions about their compatibility - especially when Chloe realises her husband does not understand her bisexuality. As the two continue to talk, they soon face the imposing question of whether they rushed into getting married. Has a night of fun instead spelt the end for Chloe and Pierce’s marriage?

Disappointment for Mackenzie?

Mackenzie Hargreaves (Georgie Stone) is delighted when her father Grant arrives in Erinsborough and the two begin spending time with each other with her hoping it will lead to his acceptance, But Shane and Dipi Rebecchi (Nicholas Coghlan and Sharon Johal) know that Grant is really in town to get help from Toadie with a claim for an injury he sustained at work. Dipi then gets a shock when she learns Shane lent him money and, furious, she warns Grant against hurting his daughter. Grant then feels the pressure to make the effort and reluctantly agrees to join Mackenzie at Pride, but while he says all the right things and gives her hope, it is clear that he is not as accepting of her community as he claims. Is Mackenzie heading for more heartbreak?

The hunt is on for Dee’s father

Dee Bliss (Madeline West) is left in a fragile place this week when her and Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Moloney) call time on their short-lived romantic reunion because of Heather Schilling (Kerry Armstrong). Her mind soon turns to her father and she visits her mother to see if she can shed any light on who he was. Heather though pleads ignorance but later admits to Karl Kennedy (Alan Fletcher) that she knows more than she let on. As Karl tries to work out whether he can help Dee with her search when he should be devoting time to saving his marriage to Susan (Jackie Woodburne), Dee realises she could find out information herself, but she will be risking her job at the hospital in the process...

Elsewhere on Neighbours

Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) makes a mistake this week that could cost he and David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) their fostering dream. When the questions in the interview process get more personal, he snaps and the meeting ends with things looking bleak for them.

The threesome debacle leaves Naomi horrified at the awkwardness and this results in her surprising her family with some news they would have preferred not to hear. What does Naomi have planned now?

