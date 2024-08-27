Namely Mackenzie (Georgie Stone), who was sent to hospital after being shot by Heath (who was killed by a rogue crocodile).

She seemed OK, recovering in care and reuniting with Haz and her friends.

But later on, when Haz paid her another visit, she was sweating considerably and shaking.

She asked Haz if it was hot in the room, and the barista realised she was burning up and began calling for a nurse.

However, it wasn't long before Mackenzie completely passed out in his arms, with the monitor behind her beeping ominously.

Will Mackenzie pull through?

The action also centred around Toadie (Ryan Moloney) as he narrowly escaped death himself, which caused him to reevaluate his life.

After some soul-searching, and a vision, he decided he could no longer be with Terese and called things off.

Moloney appeared on Good Morning Britain today to discuss his exit, explaining how Neighbours has been his life.

He explained: "I started when I was 15, so I’ve grown up on the show. And me personally, I’ve gotten married, had kids, built farms, learnt lots of other bits and pieces. It’s very much my life.

"I’ve spent more time on Neighbours than I have off.”

Neighbours continues on Amazon Freevee every Monday to Thursday from 7am.

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.