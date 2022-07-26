The dramatic moment followed a ceasefire between Susan and Izzy Hoyland (Natalie Bassingthwaighte) – albeit a reluctant one on Susan's part. Izzy is dating the Kennedy's son Mal (Benjamin McNair), but given that the manipulative troublemaker previously had an affair with Karl, Susan has tried everything to split them up .

There was a huge shock for Karl (Alan Fletcher) and Susan Kennedy (Jackie Woodburne) in the latest instalment of Neighbours (26th July), as they spotted several "for sale" signs all over their beloved Ramsay Street!

In a surprising twist, Toadie arranged to sell up as well

But when she instructed Mal to choose between Izzy and his parents, Mal chose his girlfriend. Karl despaired as Susan was left horrified. Eventually, she relented, telling the couple that she would not stand in their way if they still wanted to buy Chloe Brennan's (April Rose Pengilly) house.

Meanwhile, David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) and husband Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) also decided to put their house on the market when the mother of their baby daughter Isla, Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes) decided to move to New York with them.

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

In an even more surprising twist, Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Moloney) arranged to sell up as well! The catalyst for Toadie was overhearing bride-to-be Melanie Pearson (Lucinda Cowden) worrying that they would both be bound to their pasts forever. So, he revealed that he wanted them to start their marriage in a new home.

Melanie was overwhelmed with happiness while elsewhere, Wendy Rodwell (Candice Leask) was accosting the suddenly very busy Paige Smith-Brennan (Olympia Valance), asking for a valuation on the house she had only just moved into.

As Karl and Susan emerged from their home of 28 years, they couldn't contain their confusion as they realised that Ramsay Street had been taken over by real estate signs!

Will there be anyone left living on the famous street by the final curtain on Friday? And how will Susan and Karl react to all their friends leaving them behind? You'll just have to keep watching to find out!

Read more:

Looking for Neighbours' merch? Look no further than TruffleShuffle.com!

Neighbours' final episode premieres on Friday 29th July at 9pm on Channel 5. Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.