Speaking exclusively with RadioTimes.com , Woodburne revealed that the cast themselves don't know "everybody that's coming back yet", while also saying that she has "complete faith" that executive producer Jason Herbison will "come up with something wonderful" for the new storylines.

Off the back of Susan Kennedy being crowned RadioTimes.com 's Soap Champion , Susan star Jackie Woodburne has teased what fans can expect from the Neighbours reboot on Amazon Freevee later this year.

Woodburne said: "I think the ending that we did for the show was perfect. I think those last few episodes hit the right note all the way. They paid tribute to the fans, they paid tribute to all the actors that have come through the show, all the technicians, all the writers. To me, it was perfect.

Jackie Woodburne as Susan Kennedy in Neighbours. Channel 5

"We're kicking off with a whole new version of the show, so it will be huge. I can't even begin to imagine what the stories will be, but they’ll be huge."

When asked whether the show would be changing much from the series fans know and love, Woodburne added: "I don't think so. We've got a good formula and obviously that's what people want to see. Obviously, every now and again, they freshen up with new characters and things shift a bit but it'll be heartland of Neighbours.

Read more:

"It'll be what people have grown to love over the years with, no doubt, quite a few surprises as well."

Woodburne's Susan stormed to victory in the Soap Champion competition, going head to head with Max Bowden's EastEnders character Ben Mitchell in the grand final and coming out with 68 per cent of the vote.

Word on The Street(s), direct to your inbox We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

On learning that her character had won the competition, Woodburne said: "I was a little bit overwhelmed actually. Because the response to the show has been incredible, just incredible. The response from the fans and all the people that have come to see the show, it's just been extraordinary.

"And then this on top of that was just that extra bonus, the cherry on the cake – it was just beautiful!"

Neighbours returns on Amazon Freevee later this year. Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on tonight.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.