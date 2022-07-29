In the previous episode, Kyle Canning (Chris Milligan) spotted Izzy running off after sharing a passionate kiss with Shane Ramsay (Peter O'Brien). With Izzy supposedly in a sincere relationship with Mal Kennedy (Benjamin McNair) , Kyle swiftly informed Mal's parents Karl (Alan Fletcher) and Susan (Jackie Woodburne).

This was all Susan needed to hear to prime herself for a confrontation, as Izzy had been causing her pain and turmoil for years! But while Susan was learning about Izzy's latest exploits, Izzy herself was accosted by Kyle's cousin Levi (Richie Morris) who asked her to write in the sacred Ramsay Street book.

Back in her hotel room, she read through the messages already submitted and was moved when she read Karl's entry about learning from mistakes – of which he admitted he had made many! Suddenly we saw Izzy in a new light, and as the Kennedys later arrived to call out her behaviour, they found that she had already confessed to Mal and they were no longer together.

Izzy then admitted that she had actually just wanted a reason to come back to Erinsborough to see Karl and Susan. Izzy added that she wanted the love and acceptance of this respected couple, and her words stunned everyone as Mal realised he had been used just as Susan had suggested.

Susan insisted that she wouldn't be offering Izzy her approval, and the latter understood as she walked away, taking the book back to Levi. She mulled over everything she had done, telling him that she wasn't going to hurt Susan and Karl any more.

Later, though, Susan spotted Izzy in The Waterhole and approached her. She conceded that Izzy had done the right thing in being truthful this time. And, as if this storyline couldn't get any deeper, Susan advised Izzy that she needed to like herself to move forward.

It was an unexpected, yet poignant way to wrap up a story strand that ran for several years, with a particularly strong performance from star Bassingthwaighte. But is that the last we'll see of Izzy?

Neighbours' final episode premieres on Friday 29th July at 9pm on Channel 5. Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

