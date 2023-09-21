Now Stone has teased that there could be romance on the cards for Mackenzie in future episodes, although the character is still wary about moving on too quickly.

Word on The Street(s), direct to your inbox We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

"She is in a much better place. She's more herself, she's happier," Stone said during an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com. "But she's unsure - she's making the choice now whether she's ready to move forward and get back out there in terms of dating and relationships."

She added: "She is living in a shared house with Byron and a new character called Haz, who’s played by Shiv Palekar, and he’s incredible and they have a really good dynamic, it's really fun and it's really cute.

Mackenzie Hargreaves (Georgie Stone).

Read more:

"And there's this question of whether something could be happening there. So it's definitely much better - we're seeing her in a much better and happier place than two years previously."

Meanwhile, when asked whether she would be back on the show for the long term or if her return was more about getting closure for the character, Stone said she was still unsure about concrete future plans.

"I really don't know at this point, I'm just so happy to be back," she said. "And I'm really, really enjoying the stories that they're coming up [with] for Mackenzie. So, yeah, I guess we'll see. But right now I'm really really loving it.”

More like this

Neighbours continues on Amazon Freevee every Monday to Thursday from 7am. Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.