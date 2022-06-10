The long-running Australian soap, first broadcast in 1985, was axed after the UK's Channel 5 ended its broadcasting deal with the soap and an alternate broadcasting partner couldn't be found.

Neighbours has officially wrapped filming on its final episode , marking the occasion by releasing a cast photo taken after the last ever scene was shot on the iconic Kennedy set.

Executive producer Jason Herbison said it was "hard to express" the cast and crew's emotions while posing for the photograph.

“We all knew this day was coming but until we were here in this moment when the very last scene was filmed, it was hard to express how we would all feel," he said.

"Of course, it is sad and tears were shed, but we’re also enormously proud – 37 years is an incredible achievement and that should be celebrated.

"We’ve also been incredibly touched by the response from our viewers all over the world. Neighbours is more than a TV show to many people. They see us as part of the family and we feel privileged to have been invited into their homes, and I know the legacy of Neighbours will live on for many years.”

Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan pictured together on the set of Neighbours when they played the Aussie soap’s resident sweethearts. Impressions / Getty Images

The final episode will see a number of former cast members return, including Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan, who are set to reprise their roles of Charlene and Scott Robinson one last time.

However, it was recently revealed that Neighbours will use body doubles for the pair in scenes where their characters are not the focus, as the show only had a limited amount of time with the two actors.

A Channel 10 spokesperson said: "As with most TV and films there are doubles/stand-ins used for various reasons."

Neighbours' final episode premieres on Monday 1st August on Channel 5. Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

