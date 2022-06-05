The duo, who rose to stardom on the programme, are set to reprise their roles of Charlene and Scott Robinson one last time as the show winds down after 37 years on the air.

Neighbours used body doubles for some scenes featuring Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan's characters in the final episode of the long-running Australian soap.

It was axed after the UK's Channel 5 ended its broadcasting deal with the soap, which proved to be a devastating blow as an alternative partner could not be found.

A number of the show's long-absent cast members are making cameo appearances in the final episode, currently due to air in August, with Kylie and Jason among the biggest names.

However, a new report from The Herald Sun reveals that the two of them were only available to film for half a day, meaning that body doubles were necessary for scenes in which they aren't the focus.

A Channel 10 spokesperson said: "As with most TV and films there are doubles/stand-ins used for various reasons."

Minogue recently appeared on Australian morning television, where she discussed her decision to return to the show after such a long time away and described the "emotional" experience of being back on set.

"For so long I was like ‘well maybe, hmm, I don’t know if that makes any sense," she said. "But I’m still in touch with Jason [Donovan] and Guy [Pearce] and Jason said ‘this could be a nice opportunity to buckle the buckle’ as an ex-boyfriend of mine used to say, or to circle the circle and say thank you."

Pearce is the latest Neighbours alum to announce their return, with the actor breaking out during a stint on the show in the late 1980s, which ultimately led him to Hollywood blockbusters Prometheus and Iron Man 3, among other big projects.

Neighbours' final episode premieres on Monday 1st August on Channel 5. Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

