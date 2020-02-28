The story kicks off in the daytime slot as Chloe (April Rose Pengilly) organises a wedding expo to save the struggling Lassiters hotel, prompting the return of couples from the show's history that never tied the knot first time.

Things take a darker turn in five standalone episodes titled Neighbours: End Game, which will air at the later time of 10pm, following Elly (Jodi Anasta) and her friends on a trip to Pierce's (Tim Robards) remote island resort, where they are targeted by an unhinged Finn Kelly (Rob Mills).

The exciting tease asks the ominous question on the minds of fans around the world: Who will die?

Neighbours began airing in Australia on 18th March 1985, debuting on BBC One in October 1986 and moving to its current home of Channel 5 in 2008.

Speaking about the upcoming celebration, Jason Herbison, Neighbours' Executive Producer said: "We have a reputation for going big with our milestones – and this is our biggest yet. We’re excited to deliver our viewers a double dose of Neighbours which will lead to three deaths and five weddings. There’s warmth and nostalgia as well as high drama and - for the first time ever - we’ll have a week-long narrative taking place separate to the happenings in Erinsborough. Neighbours is 35 years young and we are celebrating with a bang!"

Stefan Dennis, who appeared in the first episode in 1985, added: "Who would have thought hey? I remember nearly 35 years ago I said it would last about six months, well who is eating their words now! I’m incredibly proud to be a part of Neighbours reaching this milestone, it’s a fabulous celebration for everyone involved, cast and crew, to mark this moment with an awesome week of episodes planned for our viewers, a touch of nostalgia mixed in with some edge of your seat drama – something for everyone."

Neighbours airs Monday to Friday at 1:45pm and 5:30pm on Channel 5. Neighbours: End Game will air at 10pm from Monday 16th March to Friday 20th March.

