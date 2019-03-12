Despite initially refusing, the stakes are too high for the chilling childminder who doesn't want to be behind bars and she reluctantly agrees to carrying out the crime, despite the fact James does not fit the MO of the strangely moralistic murderess who only kills bad fathers who neglect their children's welfare - see other victims Glenn Donovan, Carl Costello and Russ Owen.

As Mac prepares to take on lawyer offspring James who is representing Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring) over the use of dirty tricks to dupe her out of her home, he manoeuvres Breda into getting rid of the legal eagle before they even get to court hoping the case will be thrown out if James is a no-show.

How does Breda plan to kill James?

On the day of the trial, Breda poisons James's coffee only for Juliet Quinn (Niamh Blackshaw) to accidentally spill it on him. Sneaking into James's flat Breda is caught in the act by the man himself. Covering her tracks by thinking on her feet and pretending she's there to help clean his suit after the coffee incident, Breda seizes a second chance at doing the deed.

Later that same day, James's lover Harry Thompson (Parry Glasspool) and Marnie are horrified to find James collapsed on a park bench, while Mac awaits confirmation that Breda has done as he asked…

Is this really the end for James? Will Breda's conscience finally get the better of her and she owns up to her slaying spree rather than be forced into a kill she doesn't believe is right? Or has Mac met his match, maybe if his son discovers his father's wicked plan he could team up with Breda to take him down?!

