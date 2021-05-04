6 Hollyoaks spoilers for next week: Warren blackmailed and Cleo risks everything

Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) is in danger when him and Fergus Collins (Robert Beck) are blackmailed, revealing a string of lies that threaten to destroy both the gangster’s lives. Can they talk their way out of it?

Cleo McQueen (Nadine Mulkerrin) risks everything when she tries to help a patient in trouble, and Juliet Nightingale (Niamh Blackshaw) is plagued by a mystery caller – but who is it?

Here are all your Hollyoaks spoilers for 10th – 14th May 2021.

Fergus and Warren blackmailed

That bungled laptop heist comes back to haunt Fergus when the van driver reveals they’ve got evidence that could send him down and they want cash to keep quiet. Turning to business partner and hired muscle Warren for help, Fergus orders him to deal with the threat and silence their blackmailer.

Unfortunately for Foxy, his lies start to unravel as he goes to great lengths to cover up the crime and Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) is disgusted to discover what he’s been hiding and dumps him. But their on/off romance may be saved when Maxine overhears Warren declaring his love for her to Trish Minniver (Denise Welch) – will it be enough to earns Max’s forgiveness?

Cleo and Toby’s dangerous revenge

Nurse Cleo is concerned a patient, Tommy, is being abused by his stepdad, and confides her fears in boyfriend Toby Faroe (Bobby Gordon). With the couple both survivors of childhood abuse the situation strikes an emotional chord, they decide to help Tommy – despite the risk to Cleo’s career.

Toby tends to think with his fists, so his idea of helping attracts the attention of the police who want to speak to him and Cleo when events take a dark turn. Backed into a corner, Cleo is forced to lie to protect herself and save her job. What have her and Toby done?

Has Martine got cancer?

Hollyoaks’ recent episode focusing on unconscious racial bias was a thought-provoking triumph, highlighting some uncomfortable realities in showing the different experiences of Martine Deveraux (Kelle Bryan) and Grace Black (Tamara Wall) as they attended hospital appointments to find out if they had cancer.

Grace got the all clear but this week Martine gets her biopsy results, and she’s nervous of what the news will be. When Grace goes against her frenemy’s wishes and tells Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) she’s due to see the doctor, Martine is initially miffed, but eventually grateful for the extra support. What will Martine’s results be?

What is Juliet hiding?

Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell) is caught in the middle when she tries (and pretty much fails) to get her girlfriend Juliet and best mate Yazz Cunningham (Haiesha Mistry) to be friends. The stroppy pair clash but Jules appears to be on edge for another reason as she furtively avoids phone calls and messages from someone seemingly desperate to contact her.

Who is it, and why is Juliet hiding the identity of this mystery person? Noticing her off behaviour, Yazz warns Pez her other half is either dealing drugs again or cheating on her with Sid Sumner (Billy Price). She’s way off the mark (calls herself a journalist?!) but Juliet does end up confiding in Sid who trying to contact her. And it’s quite a curveball…

Elsewhere on Hollyoaks

Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi) goes all out to help Shaq Qureshi (Omar Malik) out of his financial crisis by selling some of her old belongings, leaving her nephew feeling guilty at the stress he’s causing. An old ornament could be the answer to Shaq’s debt worries when an antiques shop reckons it’s worth a small fortune, but selling it triggers a chain of events that causes Misbah to lie to the rest of the family…

The investigation continues into the murder of George Kiss with the focus still on the McQueen clan. Goldie McQueen (Chelsee Healey) is going through the cruel copper’s stuff and sells his tablet – which she swiftly regrets when the buyer discovers fresh evidence for the case. What juicy detail does the dead abuser’s device contain?

