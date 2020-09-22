Here are your Hollyoaks spoilers for 28th September - 2nd October 2020.

Will Toby kill Mitchell?

The triplets of terror could become the dastardly duo as killer Toby Faroe has another victim in his sights - sibling Mitchell Deveraux (Imran Adams). Only murdering members of your own family is a pretty niche MO for a potential serial killer, but that doesn't worry Toby as much as finding out Mitchell and mum Martine Deveraux (Kelle Bryan) have obtained a copy of 'The Red Door', the book by Dr Ley, the sinister psychiatrist who raised Toby and sister Celeste Faroe as a social experiment and turned them into sociopathic loons. Mitchell just wants to understand his brother's traumatic childhood better, but Toby fears he'll figure out the terrible truth - that he bludgeoned their cousin Lisa Loveday (Rachel Adedeji) to death and buried her body, then pretended she'd moved to Ibiza. As you do. Will Toby silence Mitchell to protect his troubled true nature? And has Celeste caved and confessed all to dad Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood)?

Felix plays Grace

Meanwhile, flirtatious Felix continues his fling with gangster Grace Black (Tamara Wall) but wants to keep it on the downlow. Grace is confused by the mixed signals, and Courtney Campbell (Amy Conachan) warns her mate she's been played by a player and it's time to take control. Nobody puts Grace in the corner, so when Felix stands her up for their date and is later spotted playing happy families with childhood sweetheart Martine and their triplets (in between son Toby plotting to bludgeon relatives to death, presumably) she confronts him. Be afraid, Felix.

More like this

Mandy fears for Darren

The shockwaves of Kyle Kelly's suicide are still being felt among his friends. Mandy Morgan, encouraged by naughty stepsister Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring), sneaks a look at partner Darren Osborne's diary and is troubled to find an entry in which he says he wants to 'end it all'. His increasingly obsessive behaviour and insistence he's absolutely fine and coping with his loss makes Mandy convinced the total opposite is true. Is Darren still struggling with his emotions? And can him and Mandy cope with yet more challenges?

Sienna torn between Warren and Brody

Sienna Blake is getting all unnecessary as she finds herself attracted to old flame Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas), despite her and boyfriend Brody Hudson (Adam Woodward) welcoming a baby girl into their lives - via their surrogate, Sienna's sister Liberty Savage (Jessamy Stoddart). Sensing buttoned-up Miss Blake loosens up whenever he's around, Foxy can't help stirring it between her and Brody and sets about deliberately making him suspicious. How will Sienna explain her and Warren secretly meeting up when her fella finds out they've been creeping around?

Maxine's big plan

The novelty of working from home (No commute! Your favourite biscuits guaranteed!) is wearing off for James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan), Sami Maalik (Rishi Nair) and Verity Hutchinson (Eva O'Hara). Running the most top-flight law firm in Hollyoaks village (actually, the only law firm in Hollyoaks village) from an open plan lounge in a cramped apartment isn't sending out the best message to the industry, so secretary Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) suggests a swanky team photo shoot for the company's website, showing these young and sexy legal eagles mean business and are purely professional - despite James's mum Marnie Nightingale (Lysette Anthony) wandering into shot on Zoom meetings moaning about her Ocado delivery. Max has the wind taken out of her sails somewhat when snooty Verity says it should just be the legal team pictured, not the admin staff. Harsh. Verity won't be so high and mighty when Maxine becomes the next Elle Woods…

Friday favourites: Izzy's hen night from 2003

Filling the gap on a Friday while Hollyoaks operates on four nights of new episodes until the New Year are classic episodes from the archive, this week flashing back to posh princess Izzy Cornwell's hen night before marrying fit firefighter Ben in 2003. As well as crazy antics involving a fight in a swimming pool, Emmerdale fans can relive the time vivacious vicar Harriet Finch was matriarch Sally Hunter, as we see Katherine Dow Blyton in her previous long-running soap role supporting on-screen son Dan as he faces court for killing serial murderer Toby Mills. Technically he pushed him off a building onto a busy road where he was run over by a car - however he was despatched, it was good riddance.

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Hollyoaks page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.